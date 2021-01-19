LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Commonwealth of Kentucky is getting millions of dollars to replace older buses with diesel engines.
A total of 93 districts are splitting more than $8 million. That includes almost $200,000 for five Jefferson County Public Schools buses.
The money will replace 169 old buses with cleaner diesel or propane buses.
"These new buses will be safely transporting the new generation of students for years to come," said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. "This reimbursement will make a big difference for local districts as they replace their buses with healthier and more sustainable vehicles."
The funds come from the state's share of the settlement with Volkswagen, which allowed vehicles to emit more pollution than was allowed under the Clean Air Act.
"The past year has been enormously difficult for Kentucky's school districts, and this is one area where we can give them much-deserved support," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in a statement. "These buses will better protect our environment and will mean healthier air for the children in these 93 districts."
