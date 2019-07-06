LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A celebration of science this weekend in downtown Louisville.
The "Science in Play" exhibit at the Kentucky Science Center is celebrating four years of success.
The museum threw a birthday party on Saturday afternoon and added some special attractions for the day, like real trucks, such as UPS trucks, that the kids could climb in.
The "Science in Play" exhibit aims to get young children interested in science through hands-on learning.
"We get them started young, coming to the science center and growing with us as they advance through the exhibit spaces," Andrew Spence, manager of Public Programs and Events, said.
More than 800 people showed up to celebrate at the Science Center on Saturday.
