LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center has reopened to the public for weekends.
Face masks are required for everyone in the center over the age of 6. All staff will be wearing masks, and extra cleaning measures are in place.
Some exhibits have been modified or moved to help keep everyone safe.
"We had the health department come over before we opened and we walked through everything we were doing and they said that that's good," Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman said. "We're going to be safe. Safety for our visitors, for our team members is priority."
Advance tickets are required for all guests, including members. For more information about new guidelines in place at the science center and to reserve tickets online, click here.
The center will stay closed to the public on weekdays so it can create a safe environment for kids attending summer camp. Registration for camp is still available here.
