LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids will have a chance to get their hands on real firetrucks, UPS trucks and buses this week.
The Kentucky Science Center is hosting the Touch a Truck event on Saturday, June 10. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Guests also get a chance to check out some construction equipment and meet the community helpers who make them go.
The event is free and open to the public.
The science center is partnering with several agencies and companies to put on the event, including the Louisville Metro Fire Department, Louisville Water Company, Case Construction Equipment, UPS, UofL EMT Outreach, Louisville Public Works, Amtreck, TARC and the Louisville City Soccer Club.
