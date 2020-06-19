LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center will reopen in July.
The Science Center will reopen for members during the July 4 weekend and to the general public on July 11, according to a news release.
Similar to the Louisville Zoo, everyone, including members, will be required to request tickets in advance, because of capacity limits. The science center said it plans to release more details soon.
The museum will be open only on Saturdays and Sundays, because on weekdays the science center is hosting its summer camp.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.