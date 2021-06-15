LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is giving families a closer look at trucks and heavy machinery.
The center's Touch a Truck event helps adults and children discover their favorite vehicles and meet the people who drive them.
Visitors will see a variety of trucks and equipment, from bucket trucks to city buses.
"Encouraging children's natural curiosity inspires them to do science every day and everywhere," said Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer Mike Norman, in a statement. "Events like Touch a Truck allow kids to explore the real world in new ways by interacting with familiar vehicles and asking questions of their operators. By stimulating creativity and imagination, we hope to plant the seeds for a lifetime of learning."
The event is on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's free with regular admission to the Kentucky Science Center.
Advance tickets are recommended.
