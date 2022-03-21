LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky search and rescue team has a new tool to get to people who need help faster.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue got the keys to a new Land Rover on Monday at the Louisville dealership. The crew won the "Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards" contest last year.
People in Kentucky and across the country voted for the team, and the Land Rover Defender was their prize.
The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team is an all-volunteer team that serves the Red River Gorge area. This brave and dedicated crew won a custom-built @LandRoverUSA Defender that will allow them to continue what they do best: going where others can't to save lives. pic.twitter.com/LPdVvzuuOt— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 21, 2022
Wolfe County Search and Rescue is made up of about 40 volunteers, and is one of four teams that responds to emergencies at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky.
