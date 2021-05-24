FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) — A panel tasked with reviewing the search warrant process in Kentucky is holding its first meeting Monday -- more than a year after the LMPD killing of Breonna Taylor.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the Search Warrant Task Force meeting in Frankfort would be open to the public and livestreamed on his YouTube page.
Cameron announced the formation of the task force in January, nearly a year after the fatal shooting of Taylor by officers who used a narcotics warrant to enter her home.
Cameron said the shooting by Louisville police put “significant attention” on the safe execution of search warrants in Kentucky.
Among the items on the agenda is a presentation about the history of warrants by University of Louisville law professor Luke Milligan.
The 18-member panel aims to develop best practices for the effective and safe execution of search warrants, Cameron said. The task force is made up of a range of members - law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, elected officials - and the NAACP.
Cameron says he does not have a specific timeline for the task force to finish its work.
Related Stories:
Kentucky attorney general hopes Search Warrant Task Force can be national example
- Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron announces members of Search Warrant Task Force
- Some skeptical of AG Cameron's new search warrant task force promised after Breonna Taylor raid
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.