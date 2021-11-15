LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Attorney General's Search Warrant Task Force in Kentucky is expected to submit its recommendations on how Kentucky should handle no-knock warrants soon.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron established the task force through an executive order for the purpose of reviewing Kentucky's search warrant process.
The task force, which is made up of police, judges, attorneys, lawmakers, educators and private citizens, heard from Victoria Lopez on Monday.
Lopez is a recovered addict who had a no-knock warrant executed on her home. She says looking back, it was scary because her kids were with her.
Lopez says it's important for police to know who is in the home when the warrant is served — and have someone there to better care for the kids.
"You know, maybe a social worker, bringing a social worker along," Lopez said. "Or even before — removing the children. You already know that they're in this situation, have them removed then execute the search warrant."
The task force is expected to begin writing its recommendations next week. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron previously said he was hopeful the recommendations would not all have to be a "legislative fix."
Related Stories:
- Kentucky attorney general hopes Search Warrant Task Force can be national example
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron announces members of Search Warrant Task Force
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.