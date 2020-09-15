LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are warning Kentucky voters to watch out for two election scams.
In one scam, voters get a letter from the "Center for Voter Information," pushing them to register to vote. But the letters have been sent to people who are already registered, according to a news release.
Officials said the efforts are misleading and create more work for election officials.
In the second scam, people are getting a text from a 502 area code saying they aren't registered to vote, directing them to the fake website ky.reg.com.
Scammers could use the the website to steal personal and financial information.
Adams and Cameron are urging voters to visit govoteky.com to register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot. They also remind Kentuckians to not provide personal or financial information to unknown callers or text messages.
