Michael Adams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Secretary of State will testify before Congress about the state's election reform on Monday.

Michael Adams will speak to the U.S. House Committee on House Administration for a scheduled hearing listed as "The Elections Clause: Constitutional Interpretation and Congressional Exercise."

According to a news release, Adams is the only secretary of state in the country selected to present to the committee which has jurisdiction over federal election legislation.

"I'm proud to be a prominent national voice in the Republican party on election policy," Adams said in a news release. "I'll share with Congress how in Kentucky we've made it easy to vote and hard to cheat."

In his second time appearing before a U.S. House committee during his term as Secretary of State, Adams will appear virtually from the State Capitol in Frankfort.

