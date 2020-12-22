LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Compared to states around it, Kentucky is faring better than expected in its battle against COVID-19 as 2020 comes to a close.
Based on positivity rate, Kentucky is trending in the right direction with numbers either declining or plateauing.
Kentucky currently has a positivity rate of 8.48%, meaning 8.48% of people tested are actually positive with the virus. Experts widely agree this methodology is one of he best ways to detect spread.
Meanwhile, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee are all seeing much higher rates. As of Tuesday, Indiana had a positivity rate of 12.2%, Ohio was 13.8% and Tennessee 21.8%
"Tennessee is in not good shape," Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. "If what they're showing on social media, they could really escalate further after the Christmas and New Year's holidays. "
According to the Washington Post, Kentucky is now the only state in the country with ICU capacity lower than it was three months ago.
"We've seen things get better," Gov. Andy Beshear. "But we're still not out of the woods. And we're still pretty close to it in a lot of places."
Hospitals in the southern part of the state bordering Tennessee are the most strained for beds and resources.
Beshear and Stack attribute the recent progress with positivity rate to the restrictions placed on Kentuckians in November that stretched into December.
"I think that Thanksgiving behavior pushed back against the measures we had here in Kentucky, but it appears the measures we took really substantially helped blunt that (surge)," Stack said.
The restrictions were met with criticism, particularly the decision to close bars and restaurants to in-person service.
"We are in a sea of red of coronavirus, and we are the relative calm in the middle of the storm," Stack said. "If you ever wanted proof that your actions matter, I think we've shown it consistently throughout this response."
