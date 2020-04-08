LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second day in a row, more Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day than ever before, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.
Besher reported 204 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the state's total to 1,346.
Eight more Kentuckians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died, Beshear said. Seventy-three deaths throughout the state have been linked to coronavirus so far.
At least 339 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus so far, with 205 Kentuckians hospitalized and 93 in intensive care, Beshear said.
The governor also announced new restrictions through executive order as Kentucky grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
LaTasha Buckner, Beshear's chief of staff, said life-sustaining businesses will be limited to one adult per household, with exemptions for children and other dependents.
The shopping limitations, which include groceries, pharmacies and hardware stores, will "help your family stay safer because you have less people going into stores and potentially becoming exposed," she said.
"Families and households shouldn't go to the store together, but instead one adult gets what's needed while the other members stay healthy at home," Buckner said.
Door-to-door soliciations must also end under the new order, she said.
"There can't be any door-to-door solicitations going on right now," Beshear said. "That's the honeybee model that spreads it."
Beshear also renewed his executive order allowing pharmacists to use telehealth services to renew prescriptions.
He further urged churches to heed his call to discontinue in-person services on Easter Sunday.
Most have been following that guidance, but pastors of a few churches, including some locally, have said they plan to hold Easter services as normal.
Beshear estimated that leaders of fewer than 20 churches throughout Kentucky have indicated that traditional services will occur Sunday.
"If you get 50, 100, 200 people in one building for a service or anything else, the coronavirus will spread," Beshear said. "... We have scientific evidence and definitive facts that show these types of services have spread the coronavirus to dozens upon dozens of cases and that there have been deaths that have resulted from it."
"If you are charged with protecting your flock, don't do something that will mean that there are fewer people at Christmas than the service you want to put on now because they have died," he added.
Pastors that have publicly said they plan to welcome their congregations inside churches on Easter "can probably expect to see us," Beshear said, adding deputies may be posted in parking lots to share the risks of COVID-19 with parishioners before they enter churches.
"My hope is that step will be enough, but I'll consider other steps beyond that if we have to," he said.
