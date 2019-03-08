LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The flu isn't getting any better. In fact, it could soon get a lot worse.
It's now in its 10th-straight week of being considered widespread in Kentucky, but health officials say nearly all of the cases up to now have been type A.
And, they say even if you've had the flu, get the shot, because it will also protect you against type B.
"We haven't seen a lot of flu B, but we're kind of like waiting for that other shoe to fall," said Maria Sy, M.D., a family physician with Norton Healthcare. "Like even our MAs here are like, 'You know I haven't seen a flu B, but it's coming. It's coming.'"
Sy said you may still get the flu with the shot, but the symptoms will be much less severe.
Kentucky has reported 44 flu-related deaths this season,s far below the 333 deaths reported last year.
It takes about two weeks after getting the shot for a person to develop protection from the flu.
