LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he and his family are now under 24-hour protection.
Last month, someone sent a package containing a white powder and a threat to Paul's Bowling Green home.
The senator says he has also received several threats over the phone. Now, he tells WDRB News he's been assigned security detail.
"If you've talked to people who have, for 24 hours, people around them, it's nice but even that ... it makes your privacy a little bit less," he said. "But now we do have people around our house, around all of us, 24 hours a day."
The powder sent to Paul's home last month turned out to be harmless. The senator says federal authorities are investigating the threats.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.