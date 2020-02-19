FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just before Gov. Matt Bevin left the Capitol after losing November's election, he granted hundreds of pardons, including to some people convicted of violent crimes.
But on Wednesday, a Senate committee passed a bill that would curb the pardoning power of future governors.
The bill, filed by Sen. Chris McDaniel, would amend the constitution so that governors could not grant pardons within 30 days of an election or during the time between the election and inauguration. He said enough is enough.
"The scariest thing is not what happened in December but what could have been much much worse," he said. "For we invest in one person the power to let anyone out of jail, to include every person who currently sits on death row.
"There will be no more hiding in the darkness of the last minutes of an administration."
But one person who benefited from a Bevin pardon opposes the move, concerned that it could hurt those who deserve a second chance.
"It does create another barrier," said Lindsay Horseman, who was pardoned by Bevin. "It is for those people that I advocate for today. My story is not unique. It is similar to so many Kentuckians who are working hard for better life."
The committee passed the bill unanimously, though some did have reservations.
"We've had this pardon power around for 200 years, and we've only had one person who really abused it in this way," Sen. Morgan McGarvey said. "I want to make sure that amending our constitution in this manner is the best way to get this done."
Chloe Randall, 16, who told lawmakers Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted when she was 12 years old, said she just wants to make sure governors are held accountable for those they pardon.
"I feel like this crime ... once you're convicted, you need to stay convicted," she said.
McDaniel said he feels good about the bill passing both the House and Senate. It would then be placed on the ballot this fall for a statewide vote.
Related Stories:
- Convicted child rapist among hundreds pardoned by former Gov. Bevin before leaving office
- Bevin defends controversial pardons, decries 'arm-chair critics' amid public call for federal investigation
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.