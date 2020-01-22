FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A much-debated voter identification bill is one step closer to becoming reality.
Despite concerns that Senate Bill 2 could keep people away from the polls, a senate committee approved the voter ID bill Wednesday.
The bill would require voters to show a photo ID before casting a ballot. Those without a photo ID could another use form of identification, such as a social security card or credit card. But they would also have to sign a sworn statement affirming that they are who they say they are.
“We have to have public confidence in our election system,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is pushing the bill.
Adams told the Senate State and Local Government Committee that voter ID is needed to help prevent fraud.
“I ran on a platform of making it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” he said.
But critics said the bill actually makes voting harder, not easier.
“Our concern with this bill, as with other proposals along this line, is creating barriers and hoops to jump through for folks who are least able to do that,” said Jason Hall, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky.
Senate Democrats called the bill a solution in search of a problem.
“We don't have a problem in Kentucky of in-person voter fraud, which is what this bill seeks to address,” Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said.
The committee voted 8-3, along party lines, to approve the bill and send it to the Senate floor.
In an interview, Adams dismissed arguments that a photo ID threatens the right to vote.
“I would say coming into the Capitol is a right," Adams said. "This is the people's house. But we still require a photo ID to get in."
Adams promised voting rights advocates, who confronted him after the hearing, that he would work with them to try and address their concerns before a final vote.
If it passes, the voter ID law would go into effect for the November election.
