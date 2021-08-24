FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said Tuesday there is no support in the Republican-controlled legislature for a statewide mask mandate.
Stivers said Gov. Andy Beshear is now working with lawmakers on a possible special session to address the state’s COVID-19 surge after the state Supreme Court last week limited the governor’s emergency powers.
“We want to coordinate it with what the governor's office is telling us, and I congratulate the governor on now starting to give us that type of information on a daily basis," Stivers said.
There is no indication yet as to whether or when Beshear might call lawmakers into session. Stivers said the legislature could look at “targeted” measures but no statewide mandates.
“A statewide, blanket? No. I don't think there would be a lot of support for that," he said. “I don't think mandates work very well.”
Stivers said the legislature might consider masking requirements for places such as jails and prisons, as well as giving schools more flexibility in their calendars for instructional days.
He is also pushing a vaccination strategy that he said would not require a special session to implement. He is encouraging communities to begin grassroots campaigns using local influencers and incentives to encourage people to get the shot.
Stivers said his home of Clay County has launched such a campaign featuring local pastors, athletes, health care professionals and others to encourage and answer questions about the vaccine. The effort also includes incentives such as restaurant coupons and possible cash prizes. He said the campaign could be replicated in communities across the state.
“Incentivizing and taking questions out of those other people’s minds as to why you should take the shot and encourage them to take the shot,” Stivers said.
Stivers said the campaign will keep track of the number of new vaccinations.
Reaction to his plan fell across partisan lines.
In a statement, Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen said:
“We applaud Senator Stivers for encouraging Kentuckians to pull together to put the pandemic behind us. Incentives like these that empower and engage communities are the right approach to ending COVID-19 – and they stand in stark contrast with the executive overreach pushed by Gov. Andy Beshear.”
Colmon Elridge, chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, said:
“Senator Stivers and the Republican supermajority had 16 months to come up with a plan to keep Kentuckians safe and today we finally heard the first part of their proposal - free pizza. Governor Beshear has done the right thing and made the tough calls during the pandemic, and he’s saved lives because of it. It’s time for the GOP supermajority to stop playing politics and start working with Governor Beshear to defeat COVID."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.