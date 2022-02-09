FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Kentucky senator is pushing for a joint resolution he hopes would take public conversation from COVID-19 vaccine status to immunity status.
Senate Joint Resolution 80 passed a Senate Committee on Wednesday, 8-2. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, said the government has done its part helping create and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.
"People have made that decision whether they want to have that done or not," said Alvarado, who's also a physician.
Now, he wants someone who has enough antibodies present to be considered equally as protected as those who have the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think the focus has always been on getting vaccinated, which we encourage people to do, to get vaccines," Alvarado said. "But I think we need to start talking about immunity and the people that are actually immune."
The threshold would be 80th percentile of antibodies present.
"Some people think you can go get a finger stick and show you have the antibody," Alvarado said. "That's not enough."
The process would be a little more involved. People would have to get their blood drawn, have that sent off to get tested and then it have to show enough of the antibodies.
The resolution has a caveat, though. Alvarado recognizes natural immunity doesn't last forever., so it would expire in January 2023.
The opposition argued Wednesday that there isn't enough data right now to prove antibodies are equivalent.
"Until we have that data and we have it strong, there's no way, no way, I'd be in favor of this," said Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville.
She also said because Kentucky doesn't have a statewide mandate, the resolution isn't necessary.
"I do not see the purpose of this. It is not good science. I will state that unequivocally," Berg said. "And I am voting strongly no."
Both Louisville Democrats on the committee voted no.
This isn't the first time Alvarado has tried to push through this legislation. Previously, it passed the Senate floor, and he's hoping it will do the same in this session.
