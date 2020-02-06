LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky senators hope to bring the new Army headquarters to Fort Knox.
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Congressman Brett Guthrie sent a letter to the Secretary of the Army advocating for Fort Knox.
The Army said a fourth headquarters is needed to help defend the country. Officials said they'll choose a location soon and activate the new headquarters in October.
If Fort Knox is chosen, the new headquarters would bring more than 600 additional soldiers to Kentucky.
