LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- All registered voters in Kentucky will soon receive a postcard in the mail with information to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary election.
The postcard will be sent out May 22nd from the Kentucky State Board of Elections. The postcard will direct voters to a portal to request the ballot. Once the signed application is received by the county clerk, you are mailed a ballot.
The deadline to register to vote for the first time or make an address or name change is 4 p.m. on May 26. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is June 15.
"Currently, we have over 45,000 application requests," said Director of Communications for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office Nore Ghibaudy. "It's kind of a unique situation, being that it's an absentee by ballot election."
Voter registration cards can be dropped off at any Motor Vehicle Branch location drop box of the County Clerk's Office.
Kentucky is a closed primary state. Only registered voters of the Democratic or Republican parties are eligible to vote in their party's primary. If you changed your party after December 31 or are not affiliated with either of the two major political parties, you will not have a primary ballot unless you live in the 26th Senatorial district where there is a special election to fill an unexpired term.
Counties across the state will be assigned a designated location for in-person voting on June 23rd.
In Jefferson County that location is the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Expo Center will be set up for all of Jefferson County's 623 voting precincts, including more than 2,000 different ballot styles, e-polling books, scanners, voting booths, free parking, and ADA accessibility.
According to Ghibaudy, Jefferson County considered additional locations, but decided to stick with just one at the Expo Center.
"One of the things, is the social distancing that will take place, everything after someone votes will have to be wiped down," said Ghibaudy. "People will have to enter with a mask, it's going to be quite a process if you decide to wait or go that day."
Ghibaudy says there will also be six drop-off boxes outside of the Expo Center, for voters who want to drop off their ballots on election day.
If you are a registered voter in Jefferson County, you may go to the Clerk's website at https://www.jeffersoncountyclerk.org/AbsAppRequest/ to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot application or call the Election Center at 502.574.6100.
