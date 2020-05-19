LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty Kentuckians linked to COVID-19 have died, setting a new daily high during the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
In all, 366 Kentuckians who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died since the outbreak began.
"While I believe that we can reopen and reopen safely if we do it gradually, let's remember this thing is still deadly and it's still taking people we love and care about," Beshear said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky surpassed 8,000 on Tuesday as Beshear announced 164 new positives.
That puts the state's total to 8,069 since the COVID-19 pandemic began. More than 2,800 patients have successfully recovered, Beshear said.
The governor also announced new industries that will be allowed to reopen in June.
On June 8, museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries will reopen to the public as long as they follow the state's "Healthy at Work" guidance.
Beshear said additional guidance related to those specific businesses will be released soon.
"This gives these businesses some advance notice," he said Tuesday. "... There will be capacity limitations everywhere."
Beshear suggested that like restaurants, distilleries will be limited in how many visitors they can allow indoors.
Childcare and summer camps will also be allowed to resume operations on June 15, with Beshear saying "pretty significant requirements" for those will come this week.
Both daycare centers and summer camps will have attendance limits, and different classes or groups will be forbidden from comingling, Beshear said.
"That doesn't mean you can't run multiple groups if you can ensure that they don't come into contact with each other," he said. "It's trying to put a bubble around that number of kids and their contacts."
"It's going to be a challenge in some instances," he added.
