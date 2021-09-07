LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported more than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the past four days, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,356 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 13.74% on Tuesday. There are currently 2,353 Kentuckians hospitalized with virus-related issues.
"We continue to see more cases than is safe by any means," Beshear said. "The bad news is we had the worst week ever last week. Our hospitals continue to be pushed to the brink. If we have one bad week, we can very quickly run out of ICU beds."
Beshear said Kentucky reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in one week with 30,680 cases from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
In Kentucky, 58% of residents have been vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.