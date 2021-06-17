LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in more than a year, Kentucky Shakespeare will return to the stage in front of a live audience.
Opening night for the stage production of the Oscar Award-winning film "Shakespeare in Love" is Thursday. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater at Central Park in Old Louisville.
The production kicks off the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, which runs through Aug. 15. The group will also put on a production of "Henry V," next month.
More than 60 professional actors, costumers, set designers and administrators put the performances together.
The festival also includes a production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by the Globe Players student troupe, as well as performances from the Louisville Ballet and the Louisville Improvisors.
Admission is free and there will be food trucks, which open at 6 p.m. For performance dates and additional information, click here.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky Shakespeare preparing for long-awaited return to Central Park stage
- Kentucky Shakespeare Festival returning to Old Louisville's Central Park this summer
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.