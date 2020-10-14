LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shakespeare like you've never seen it before — in a parking lot.
Kentucky Shakespeare is putting a new spin on going to the theater with an immersive, drive-in production of "Macbeth."
The seven-actor, hour-long live theater experience was created in response to the pandemic.
Audience members will watch the show from inside their cars and listen to it on their radio.
The Shakespeare in the Parking Lot performances of "Macbeth" run through Oct. 31 at the former Louisville Metro Recycling Center on Trevilian Way in Joe Creason Park across from the Louisville Zoo.
