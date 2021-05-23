LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Shakespeare will soon take the stage in front of an audience for the first time in a year.
Opening night of the annual Shakespeare in the Park series will kick off a new act for the group, which recently relocated its headquarters to a building on Myrtle Street in Old Louisville. Many say the new location is a perfect fit.
"We didn’t imagine that we could ever find a place that is this close to Central Park — cause it’s just half a block that way — where we could have everything in one building," Associate Artistic Director Amy Attaway said.
While full-time costumers sew and make alterations, the cast of full-time professional actors are again rehearsing lines and perfecting their blocking just a few feet away. For many, getting back on stage in front of a live audience will be emotional. The group stopped its education operations and a lot of its touring operations entirely at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, they went virtual.
"Everyone I know that does theatre has just been craving that audience interaction," said Zachary Burrell, a professional actor who has been with Kentucky Shakespeare since 2010. "You can sense that excitement kind of coming into this. It’s like, 'We’re doing this? Are we doing this? Is this happening?'"
As rehearsals take place indoors, the nearby stage will soon see crews preparing sets and lighting for two months of free shows — six days a week.
Kentucky Shakespeare typically performs three plays during a season but will only do two this summer as more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. This season’s plays include "Shakespeare in Love" and "Henry V."
Opening night is June 16, and performances run through Aug. 16.
"See some great theatre, hear some classic stories and have a beautiful evening under the stars — free of stress and drama," Attaway said. "Leave the drama on the stage."
