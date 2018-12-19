LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who is accused of killing his 3-year-old niece used a kitchen knife to slash her throat.
According to a report by WKYT, the Clinton County Sheriff testified Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for Emanuel Fluter.
The 33-year-old is accused of cutting Josephine Bulubenchi's throat, which led to her death.
The girl's father overheard the attack earlier this month on a baby monitor.
He said he went into the bedroom where four other children were asleep and found the room covered in blood.
The family says Flutur was not himself during the attack and loved his nieces and nephews.
Flutur remains in jail on a $1 million bond.
