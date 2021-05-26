LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky sheriff's deputy lost his fight with COVID-19.
The Breckinridge County Sheriff said Deputy Wagner "Buzz" Baskett died Tuesday of complications from the virus.
His cruiser is now parked in front of the sheriff's station as a memorial. People have left flowers, flags and other mementos to honor the late deputy.
Baskett was also a former officer in Cloverport, Kentucky, and a volunteer firefighter.
The Breckinridge County Sheriff called him a great deputy and a true hero.
At the time of this writing, funeral arrangements have not been announced.
