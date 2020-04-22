LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky should wait until June 11 to relax social distancing measures, while Indiana can begin on May 20, according to a model often cited by the White House.
The model, from the University of Washington, lists Kentucky among 12 states that should wait the longest before they can ease mitigation measures -- though several states in that group, including Georgia, Nebraska and North Dakota should wait days or even weeks longer than Kentucky.
All of Kentucky’s neighbors could open up faster, because they will sooner fall below the threshold set by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation: 1 prevalent case per 1 million people.
The model assumes the states will have other measures in place such as aggressive testing, contact tracing and isolation to prevent a spike in new cases.
The model indicates that Hoosiers could start relaxing social distancing measures on May 20, and Ohio could open up again May 14.
The model predicts that Montana will hit the threshold fastest and can relax social distancing measures as early as May 1. Alaska and Hawaii could follow on May 6. North Dakota should wait the longest, until July 12.
While the model has been influential, it is one of many, and the IHME has warned against relying too heavily on its projections.
"If I were a governor of a state, I would certainly not make a decision based just on our model," IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray said in a virtual news briefing last week.
Another IHME model offered more grim news, as the projected U.S. death toll by August jumped 10%, to 66,000.
The change came as states began updating their death tallies, adding residents of nursing homes whom officials are now counting as presumptive positives, Murray said Tuesday.
As the numbers grow, the timeline for relaxing social distancing measures should be slowed down, Murray said.
Murray's team was taken aback when Georgia, which still has a high number of infections, announced it would soon ease restrictions, he said. Gov. Brian Kemp has said his state is prepared to handle an uptick in cases as businesses begin reopening Friday.
"If people start to go back to normal social interaction or even progressively go back, the risk of transmission will go up ... and then you go back to the sort of exponential rise that was happening before we put in social distancing," Murray told CNN. "The risk is very great for resurgence from these early openings."
That's as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director gave an ominous forecast of a possible second wave of the virus in the winter.
"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," Robert Redfield told The Washington Post. "We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time."
The U.S. has recorded more than 846,000 infections and at least 46,500 deaths.
News emerged Wednesday that the first death in the nation -- previously believed to the February 29 death of a patient in Kirkland, Washington -- actually came February 6 in Santa Clara County, California.
CNN contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.