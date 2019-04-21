LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Army soldier from Kentucky was killed in a non-combat related incident in Iraq on Saturday.
Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, of Richmond, Kentucky, was there supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. Department of Defense said Sunday.
Riley, who officials say enlisted in Oct. 2016, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
LTC Martin O'Donnell, a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division, said Riley, a fire control specialist, was deployed to Iraq last December, and it was his first deployment.
"Spc. Riley's awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and Combat Action Badge," O'Donnell said.
Riley was promoted to the rank of specialist in Oct. 2018.
"We are deeply saddened by Ryan's passing. Our hearts go out to his family as together we mourn the loss of our brother-in-arms. As we grieve this tragic loss, we will also draw strength from his memory as his mates continue to build the capacity of the Iraqi Army and enable the defeat of ISIS," said Col. Derek Thomson, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division commander.
The non-combat related incident remains under investigation.
