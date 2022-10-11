SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans.
Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday.
"We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and cause loss of property or life," said Amir Mousavi, chief of Tri-Township Fire & Rescue.
Mousavi, who also serves as the president of the Clark County Fire Chief Association, said discussions began nearly one month ago about putting a burn ban in place. After several fire runs over the weekend, local fire chiefs decided one is now necessary.
"What we are trying to avoid is any spread of a fire, even if it's through embers flying off of a flame," Mousavi said.
Scott and Washington counties in southern Indiana are also under a burn ban, according to the state site.
In Kentucky, more than one dozen counties are currently under a burn ban. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said Jefferson County is unique and not on the state list because of regulations that are already in place at any given time.
"In Jefferson County, we're always under a burn ban, and that's established by the Air Pollution Control District," Cooper said. "People don't see Jefferson County (on the list), and, often times, they think that's OK to burn. That doesn't mean it's OK to burn. It just means there's regulations already in place that were established prior to any kind of drought.
"With all that being said, we're in a drought. So we discourage people to burn. Understand that if you are burning, you need to have a water source close by to keep that fire from spreading in case an ember or something does bounce outside."
The regulations are not a total ban on outdoor fires in Jefferson County, but Cooper said there are rules in place that should be followed.
"You're not allowed to burn trash or plastics," he said. "You're also not allowed to burn yard waste."
There are also regulations on fire pits.
Firefighters across Kentuckiana said, especially this time of year and under these dry conditions, even a small spark can lead to an unwanted fire that spreads.
"The conditions that are on the ground now will allow the fire to spread quickly," Mousavi said.
Mousavi said the burn ban in Clark County will remain in effect until further notice and will likely take a decent amount of rain to be lifted.
For a list of Indiana counties with a burn ban, click here.
For a list of Kentucky counties with a burn ban, click here.
