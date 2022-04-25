LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A Special Olympian from northern Kentucky was killed in a three-car crash in Versailles on Sunday afternoon, according to a report from LEX 18.
Eric Klette, 50, was killed in the crash, according to Special Olympics Kentucky, who said they were "deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing."
“He never let any of his disabilities hold him back,” said Jason Wren, a childhood friend of Klette’s. “He didn't even bring it up. It was just part of his life, so he just lived life to the fullest.”
Another childhood friend said Klette was always talking about sports.
“He loved the competitiveness of sports and just getting out there and playing and having fun,” said Mike Morgan. “That's what I'll remember about him. Always messaging me about something happening with sports.”
According to his friends, Klette played basketball, soccer and softball. He also loved Cincinnati sports and had just been to a Reds game on Friday night. He spent Sunday at a soccer tournament in Versailles, where he spent the day cheering on his friends. The crash happened on his drive home.
“He was the kind of guy who would try to make you feel better if you were down, and he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” said Louis Cooper, who grew up with Klette.
Wren said he had texted Klette Sunday about the Reds’ win but never heard back. Later, he learned Klette had already died in the crash.
A family member has set up an online fundraiser for Klette’s burial.
