LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Commonwealth is preparing for ice and snow as a winter storm approaches.
According to a news release from the governor's office, Kentucky Emergency Management activated its State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday morning. As a result, KYEM personnel -- along with representatives of the transportation department, law enforcement, power and utilities -- are all monitoring the weather system.
The winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet, snow and ice to various parts of Kentucky. Authorities are urging the public to monitor the storm via local media.
"We ask Kentuckians to be cautious of roadway conditions that will be hazardous in some areas," Gov. Beshear said, in a statement. "Please stay off roadways unless necessary."
KYEM is also urging to motorists to be cautious while driving, as black ice is expected to form on roadways and overpasses. On Tuesday, crews were out preparing highways for winter snow and ice. That said, they say the best way to avoid highway accidents is to avoid the highways altogether.
"If you must travel, please reduce your speed, give yourself extra time and check road conditions before you leave at GoKY.ky.gov," said KYEM Executive Director Michael Dossett, in a statement.
The Kentucky State Police Department has created a video with tips on how to drive more safely on ice and snow.
The governor's office is also reminding the public that power outages are possible as a result of this storm. If you lose power, remember the following:
- Alternate heat sources can pose a risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning if used incorrectly. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and placed at least 20 feet away from windows.
- Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat our home. For more information, CLICK HERE.
- Upon the event of a downed power line or power outage, contact your local utility company, which should be able to provide you with information on the expected duration of your outage. Stay away from downed power lines or broken utility lines.
Kentucky residents are encouraged to have winter weather emergency car and home kits at the ready. For information on what kinds of items to include in these kits, CLICK HERE.
It's also important to check on your neighbors to make sure they have the shelter, warmth and food they need.
Take care of those pets! Winter weather can pose risks for animals. For tips from the Kentucky Humane Society on how to keep your pets safe, CLICK HERE.
