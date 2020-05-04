LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State fair officials said they still hope to host the event this year and plan to make an announcement in June.
"We are responding to real-time information and making every effort … with a focus on the safety and health of our guests, employees and participants ... to have a fair this year,” the board said Monday.
“In June, we plan to make an announcement about the status of the 2020 Kentucky State Fair," it said.
If the fair takes place, it could happen during a busy time for the city, with Thunder set for mid-August, and Derby Festival activities leading up to the Run for the Roses now scheduled for Sept. 5.
