LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky State Fair is offering discounted admission and parking for this year's event.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has approved a state fair plan that would require masks for staff, social distancing for Midway queuing and reductions of livestock show entries of up to 82%.
For the first time, the fair is offering advanced parking for $5 before 5 p.m on Mondays through Fridays. After 5 p.m., it costs $10 to park at the fair.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, all active and retired military and their families can enter the event for free for the "Military Sunday Salute."
Fairgoers can also purchase $7 advanced admission tickets at Kroger until Aug. 19. Tickets at the gate cost $10, while all children 5 and under are admitted for free. Those attending the fair for the rides can purchase unlimited ride wristbands for $20 until Aug. 19 at Kroger. At the fair, those wristbands will cost $25.
The Kentucky State Fair is scheduled to run Aug. 20 through Aug. 30
