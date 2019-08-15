LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 15-25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The Fair Fact Sheet includes information on ticket prices, hours, parking and the free concert series.
The Kentucky State Fair releases a daily schedule of events for its ten day run.
WDRB AT THE FAIR!
Stop by the lobby of the North Wing to see our WDRB at the Fair booth. Meet your favorite personalities and win a prize.
Here is a schedule of when you can meet your favorite WDRB anchors:
Thursday, Aug. 15
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sterling Riggs, Candyce Clifft, Jude Redfield and Keith Kaiser
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Scott Reynolds, Elizabeth Woolsey and Marc Weinberg
Friday, Aug. 16
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Gil Corsey, Candyce Clifft, Sterling Riggs and Mike Marshall
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lindsay Allen, David Scott, Rick Deluca and Scott Reynolds
Saturday, Aug. 17
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sterling Riggs, Candyce Clifft, Jude Redfield and Mike Marshall
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Rick Bozich, Eric Crawford, Joel Schipper and Valerie Chinn
Sunday, Aug. 18
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Gina Glaros, Kate Springer and Katie McGraw
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lindsay Allen, David Scott, Marc Weinberg and Fallon Glick
Monday, Aug. 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sterling Riggs, Candyce Clifft, Jude Redfield and Keith Kaiser
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Hannah Strong, Rick Bozich, Eric Crawford and Gil Corsey
Tuesday, Aug. 20
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Chris Sutter, David Scott and Fallon Glick
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lindsay Allen, David Scott, Rick Deluca and Annice McEwan
Wednesday, Aug. 21
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sterling Riggs, Candyce Clifft, Jude Redfield and Mike Marshall
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Joel Schipper, Hayden Ristevski, Scott Reynolds and John Lewis
Thursday, Aug. 22
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Gil Corsey, Valerie Chinn and Scott Reynolds
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Tom Lane, Rick Bozich, Eric Crawford and Aaron Matas
Friday, Aug. 23
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Fallon Glick, David Scott and Keith Kaiser
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Chris Sutter, Valerie Chinn and Elizabeth Woolsey
Saturday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Gina Glaros, Kate Springer and Katie McGraw
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Scott Reynolds, Elizabeth Woolsey, Marc Weinberg and Hayden Ristevski
KENTUCKY EXPO CENTER
A map of the Kentucky Exposition Center shows where you can find many attractions on the grounds.
For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or its blog.
