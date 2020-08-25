LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Kentucky State Fair say this year’s event has been going well despite major changes and its near cancellation.
Typically, more than 600,000 people attend the fair. But this year may be closer to 20,000, with no spectators allow. Only livestock owners, a few vendors and show judges are in attendance.
“We work closely with the heath officials, and we’ve had no issues at this point,” Kentucky Venues President and CEO David Beck said.
Terry and Rick Felder spent Tuesday showing off nine of their horses they brought up with them from North Carolina.
They even have a TV set up in the stable to watch the horse shows since the less people inside Freedom Hall the better.
“We’ve come three years, and it’s been a lot different this year,” Terry Felder said.
Due to constantly changing updates with the COVID-19 pandemic, Beck said communications between the fair and those in attendance could have been better when it comes to mask requirements.
“Some of the people that have arrived realize they have to have face masks, but they didn’t realize they had to have the face mask in your stable,” Beck said.
The Felders said the new location inside this year — though air-conditioned — is tough on the animals.
“The horses don’t get to go to sleep at night very easily, because the lights never get turned off,” Rick Felder said.
Also, because things change so quickly during the pandemic, there have been mixed signals regarding what can and can’t be operate.
“We have one agency that tells us we have to have water fountains, we have another health agency say we cannot,” Beck said. “We have had to add extra signs to clarify.”
The Felders plan to stay for the World Horse Show on Saturday then head back home to North Carolina. They are just glad to attend even with all the changes.
“This has allowed us to be somewhat normal and have what we do on a daily basis and a yearly basis, actually," Terry Felder said. "This is history."
The Kentucky State Fair continues through Sunday.
