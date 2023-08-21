LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the heat index soars toward 100 degrees, people around Louisville are doing what they can to stay cool.
Nick Arkenau is showing his pigs at the state fair, and because of the heat, he had to make some adjustments.
"If they are hot, they will be angry, they won't walk," Arkenau said.
Arkenau joined farmers who spent Monday morning moving their animals to an area closed off to the public to try to beat the heat.
"When we got here we had to hose them down and stuff because the pigs don't sweat so they can't let off any heat, so they get hot real quick," he said.
Many farmers in the barn were working as fast as they could to set up fans. It's an added challenge for farmers and workers caring for livestock.
"It does to an extent just because you have to worry about extension cords and fans and you have to walk them into the water every hour," said Arkenau.
There are large misting fans set up at dining tents and entrances to the expo halls, a new feature at the fair this year. There are also water stations that have been set up to combat the high temperatures.
HAND Car Wash on Dixie Highway in the Park Hill neighborhood is ready for the heat. Jabari Holman and his four workers are out in the heat for eight to nine hours a day.
"It is kind of fun," said Holman, who owns HAND Car Wash. "We stay hydrated, we stay cooled down. We stay busy. We just have a good time and don't let the heat get to us."
The state fair has several medical stations set up in case anyone is feeling the heat too much. The ongoing heat could be an issue later in the week, as well.
"At home it is a little different, but they are used to it," Arkenau said. "We will have fans on them all the time but at a show this might be the hottest."
People who attend the fair can bring a water bottle and refill it at water stations.
