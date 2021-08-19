LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2021 Kentucky State Fair kicked off Thursday morning with its
annual commodity breakfast before guests visited vendors for the first time in two years.
Spectators were not allowed at the 2020 fair due to COVID-19. This year's fair was designed with pandemic protocols in mind, however, none of the measures are being enforced.
The Kentucky Exposition Center is a state-run building, which means masks are required indoors. However, many guests are choosing not to mask up, and nobody is telling them otherwise. Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations are located outside the doors to the venue, but many guests are opting not to use them either. Vendors indoors and outdoors are spaced out to encourage social distancing, but vendors are nor responsible for keeping people spaced out.
Ray Newton, owner of Newton's Farm to Table Grill and Newton's Homemade Ice Cream, said he's just happy his business is back for the tenth year at the fair.
"It means a lot," he said. "We lost years of income out of it. This is the only event we do. It's just kind of just a good feeling that comes over you. We're here for the money too, but we're not here just for the money."
Newton said he understands the virus is dangerous, but he doesn't plan on enforcing any form of COVID-19 safety protocols at his stand.
"We're here to provide a product and we're not going to police the crowds or nothing like that," he said. "We're not going to do anything. We're going to let the people do what they want to do."
New to the fair this year is a COVID-19 vaccination booth in South Wing B run by U of L Health.
The booth is giving fairgoers like Terry Beams the chance to be educated on the dangerous of the virus and be vaccinated right there on-site.
"I'm trying to do everything I can to be healthy and I wish everybody else would do it," Beams said.
Beams has stage four cancer and said after speaking with his doctor he was glad to hear it was safe for him to get vaccinated.
"I wish people would pay attention, because it's getting really bad out there, and you never know what's going to happen, and the safer the better," Beams said.
