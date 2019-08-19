LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spokesman for the Kentucky State Fair says changes are coming -- and everything is on the table -- after false reports of an active shooter caused chaos and confusion at the fair over the weekend.
On Saturday night, a group of teens set off fireworks in a large crowd, just as someone yelled "Shooter!" The act caused panic among fair-goers. Several took off running, and one girl was trampled and broke her foot. The chaos was posted to social media.
Now a lot of people are angry, and they're calling for change.
On Monday morning, fair officials held a meeting to decide how to respond to the incident.
David Beck is president and CEO of Kentucky Ventures, which manages the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. He says when it comes to safety, everything is on the table.
"Everything is being considered," he said. "We are looking at what we can do within the law and still make it a friendly place to be.
"We want to welcome everybody on our properties. It's Kentucky's face here. This is where Kentuckians come together. So that way all of those opportunities and possibilities, and still trying to maintain that flexibility of everyone being welcome."
Kentucky State Police are investigating the fireworks incident, as well as a report of an actual gunshot fired into the air. The agency says troopers arrested two adults and cited seven teens on Saturday at the fair, but it's not clear whether they are related to this incident.
The state fair says KSP, along with the Louisville Metro Police Department, are involved in the discussions about changing safety measures. No specific changes have been released yet, but fair officials say they expect to announce some initial measures on Monday afternoon and build on them throughout the week.
"The most important goal is that everybody have a safe environment to be in -- and we're going to emphasize that," Beck said. "We may have to compromise over here and that might affect attendance. It might affect some of the exhibits, or whatever, but if that's what it takes to have a safe place, that's what we're going to do to make sure we have the safest facility for Kentuckians to come enjoy the state fair."
