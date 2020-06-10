LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has approved a state fair plan that would require masks for staff, social distancing requirements for Midway queuing and reductions of livestock show entries of up to 82%.
The plan calls for the event to take place from Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The field hospital on site will remain, in case there is a need for it in the future.
The Kentucky State Fair Board and Kentucky Venues staff had requested a decision from the governor’s office and the Tourism & Heritage Cabinet by Wednesday. Beshear said Tuesday during his COVID-19 briefing that he approved the plan.
“We have been working for several weeks with our board and our staff trying to make sure that if we have a fair, we have a safe fair for the public," said President and CEO of Kentucky Venues, David Beck.
The plan includes wider aisles indoors, with some aisles to be used only in one direction, fewer people allowed indoors, more hygiene stations and masks to be worn by all staff, vendors, judges and livestock participants.
On Wednesday, Beck told WDRB there had been conversations about canceling the fair completely, and he has been in weekly conversations with large state fair operations throughout the country.
“We did not want to go into the fair unless we knew we could do it the right way, said Beck.
He said he's confident in not only the safety of this plan, but also the implementation.
Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said he believes this state fair is the most important ever, because so many county fairs have been canceled due to the pandemic. He also hopes this event will unify Kentuckians from across the state.
"We can in fact have a KY state fair that's modified that puts Kentucky's health first," he said. "By no means will this be a KY state fair that looks like the ones we've had in recent years."
Organizers said they expect a 50% reduction in attendance this year. Nearly 600,000 attended last year.
The plan also calls for entries in livestock competitions to be reduced by about 69%, ranging from a reduction of 7.6% for the goat show and 82% for the dairy cattle show.
At the Midway, “space, ride and queue lines (must) comply with social distancing guidelines.”
The concert area will be expanded from 1.9 acres to nearly 5.2 acres, and officials will add projector screens to allow for an extended seating area. Seating will be expanded from 32-inch rows to 6-foot rows and 10-foot cross aisles.
School tours will be canceled for the 2020 fair.
Planned hours of operation, which apply for the general public, but not for people participating in livestock shows:
- Monday to Thursday: Noon to 11 p.m. Food vendors will begin at noon other activities at 2 p.m.
- Friday: Noon to midnight. Food vendors will begin at noon other activities at 2 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Organizers say if something changes with the coronavirus, these plans could be modified.
