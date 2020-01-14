FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky state legislators are urging the U.S. Congress to require car manufactures to install safety devices to protect kids from being left in hot cars.
"Since 1990 there's been more than 900 children die in a hot car," said state Rep. Jim DuPlessis, R-Elizabethtown. "It needs to be fixed."
DuPlessis sponsored the House resolution that's being sent to Congress.
DuPlessis said manufactures would have to install some type of weight sensor in the back seat of cars, similar to an airbag sensor in the front seats. He said another option would be to install seat belt sensors, just something to alert drivers that a child is in the back.
State legislators discussed the resolution in Frankfort Tuesday during a meeting of the House Standing Committee on Transportation. Everyone there voted in favor of the resolution.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.