DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple state Parks across Kentucky are serving as shelters for families displaced by the tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky nearly two weeks ago. More than 150 people are at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, a first step to starting over for some who've lost everything.
Pennyrile is bringing a sense of peace after survivors like Amanda Henley experienced the most chaotic and devastating night of their life in Dawson Springs.
"Really, all I heard was the ceiling crack. Like I heard it and then, glass broke, breaking all around me," Henley said. "I got really quiet for a while. And then after that, all I remember is everyone in the neighborhood, like everyone surrounding me screaming."
Henley and her two young sons were physically fine but had no home to go back to. They eventually made their way the state park, where a ranger gave up his cabin so they had a room to stay.
"Day by day, we don't know," she said. "We're not real sure of anything."
Kentucky state park staff and their volunteers across seven parks are trying to provide some stability, providing more than 200 families like the Henleys with critical needs like shelter and food.
"When you're here at the parks and you're looking these displaced family members in the eye, hearing their stories, it is touching. It's real," Kentucky Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said. "And you get a sense of urgency to do what you can do for for these people."
But it goes beyond covering the basics, with Christmas trees, festive décor and hundreds of kids' gifts brought in through the state toy drive to ensure these families, despite everything, can celebrate the holiday.
"It's just amazing to be a part of it," Meyer said.
It's a gesture that means the world to those who otherwise wouldn't be able have a holiday this year.
"I don't know what we would do without this place," Henley said. "Definitely, to have a Christmas at all after all we've been through is just, I'm beyond thankful."
It's a bit of Christmas spirit as so many like Henley head into the new year starting from scratch.
"I have a lot of hope," Henley said. "I feel like, as a community as a whole, we'll pull together and we'll come back stronger."
