LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police arrested Kimberly Curry on Thursday for two counts of third-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse at the Oldham County Detention Center.
KSP said Post 5 dispatch received a call from the Kentucky State Reformatory in reference to a sex abuse complaint involving an inmate at the facility. A detective, as well as KSR staff, interviewed Curry, 51, of Campbellsburg, which resulted in the arrest.
The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by KSP Post 5.
