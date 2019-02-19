LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Hailey Brown, of Liberty, Kentucky, which is about 30 miles east of Campbellsville in Casey County.
Police say she was last seen on Feb. 10 around 3 p.m.
Officials say Brown is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She's 5'6 and weighs 165 pounds.
Anyone with information about Brown's location is asked to call Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555 or your local police agency.
