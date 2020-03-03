LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police said they are asking the public for help finding a suspected burglar whom they allege violated an emergency protection/domestic violence order.
Matthew J. Washburn, 23, of Hickory, is wanted on charges including criminal trespassing, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and violation of an emergency protection order/domestic violence order. Police said the charges stem from an incident in Graves County in February.
Police said Washburn is also wanted for a parole violation.
The suspect is described as white, 6 feet, 1 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police asked that anyone with information about Washburn’s whereabouts call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app, which can be downloaded for free.
