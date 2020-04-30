LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Investigators with Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in solving a 30-year-old murder.
The body of Sharon Elaine Long was found Feb. 30, 1990, in Grant County, in the vicinity of Interstate 75 near Corinth, Kentucky, KSP said in a news release. Long was last seen alive Feb. 29, 1990, at the TA Truck Stop in Richmond, Kentucky.
In the original news release from 1990, Long was said to have worn a green sweatshirt with a picture of a unicorn on the front, blue jeans, pink and white L.A. Gear tennis shoes and possibly a maroon cord coat. Long had no teeth and did not wear dentures, police said.
Police asked that anyone with information about the case contact KSP at 859-428-1212. The agency said detectives are "actively investigating this incident."
