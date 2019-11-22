LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grab your canned goods and find a Kentucky State Trooper: It's time for the agency's "Cram the Cruiser" holiday food drive.
The collection begins on Monday, Nov. 25, and runs until Dec. 6. The goal is to pack as much food as they can into KSP cruisers.
You can drop off any non-perishable foods — including items like canned fruit and vegetables, macaroni and cheese and peanut butter — to any KSP post.
The food will go to local food pantries and be given to needy families this Christmas season.
In addition to collecting items at the police posts, KSP will also have collection centers set up at the following locations on the following dates:
- Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Price Less IGA in Benton, Kentucky, 2602 Main Street.
- Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Food Giant in Mayfield, Kentucky, 300 W. Farthing Street #300.
- Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in La Center, Kentucky, 270 Broadway.
- Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Bardwell, Kentucky, 29 Elm Street.
- Dec. 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Greg's Supermarket in Clinton, Kentucky, 126 Kimbro Street.
- Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kroger in Murray, Kentucky, 808 N. 12th Street.
Last year, KSP collected over 422,000 pounds of food items across the state.
