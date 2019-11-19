LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders has been named to lead the Jeffersontown Police Department — again.
Sanders served as chief until 2016, when he was named the state’s top cop by Gov. Matt Bevin. However, Bevin’s tenure is coming to an end, and his successor, Gov.-elect Andy Beshear, can determine whom he wants to appoint as KSP leader.
Jeffersontown’s current police chief, Sam Rogers, is retiring at the end of the year.
The Jeffersontown City Council approved Sanders’ re-appointment Tuesday evening.
#UPDATE: KSP commissioner Rick Sanders announced as new chief of Jeffersontown Police. He left city in 2016 to work for @kystatepolice. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/3HRwC2dKXe— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) November 19, 2019
Sanders is a fourth-generation law enforcement officer and Louisville native with a bachelor's degree in police administration and a master's degree in justice administration from the University of Louisville.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.