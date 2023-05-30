LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Kentucky are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in the remains of a Spencer County house fire Monday afternoon.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to a house fire on Chatman Road, in Taylorsville, just after 4 p.m. on Monday.
Police said unidentified human remains were found inside the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
